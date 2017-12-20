$250.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Inc (THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will post sales of $250.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.29 million. Gentherm posted sales of $236.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $250.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.79 million to $986.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $235.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other Gentherm news, VP Erin Erwine Ascher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice Ep Gunderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,066.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,227,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 757,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 893.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 47,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,228.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.94. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

