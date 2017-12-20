21Vianet Group (VNET) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.00

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 752200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 21Vianet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.
