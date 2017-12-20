21Vianet Group (VNET) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.00

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 752200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 21Vianet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

