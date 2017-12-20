20,958 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 263.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 171.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

