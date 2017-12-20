1,428 Shares in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Purchased by Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $186.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,718.27, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 238.88% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.59 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

