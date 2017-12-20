$1.08 EPS Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.23 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $17,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,084,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,856,017,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 2,003 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $167,591.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,088 shares of company stock worth $56,439,586. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (LLY) traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,243. The company has a market capitalization of $94,782.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $89.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

