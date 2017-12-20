$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.59.

Shares of XPO Logistics (XPO) opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,292.15, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $15,747,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 719.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,957,000 after buying an additional 1,385,098 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $15,913,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

