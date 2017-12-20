-$0.22 EPS Expected for Transocean LTD (RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Transocean reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 134.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transocean.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Transocean had a negative net margin of 84.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Transocean (NYSE RIG) traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 11,357,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,662,439. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3,712.84, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.80.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.