-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 265,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,657. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

