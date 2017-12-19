Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $136.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.05.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE ZBH) traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,333.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

