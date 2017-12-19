Zalando (ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.76) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($63.10) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.50 ($56.55) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.08 ($53.66).

Shares of Zalando (ZAL) opened at €43.82 ($52.17) on Monday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €34.94 ($41.60) and a 1 year high of €46.35 ($55.18).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

