Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) to Hold

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.
In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 30,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $811,700.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at $669,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $4,411,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,131 shares of company stock worth $12,543,701.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $32,635,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification and development of clinical-stage compounds targeting orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. It has a portfolio of multiple late-stage drug candidates.
