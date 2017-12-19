Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) to Sell

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Brasileira has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company's home appliances category remains prone to tough macroeconomic conditions in Brazil, like high unemployment and soft consumer spending. Also, stiff competition remains a theat to this consumer-driven company. However, continued market share gains at its Assai and Multivarejo segments bodes well. These gains, along with continued volume and traffic strength at Assai, improved volumes of Pao de Acucar and consistent recovery at Extra Hiper helped the company post solid third-quarter 2017 results. Despite food deflation, sales grew 8.1%, with Assai witnessing its strongest quarter of combined volume and traffic growth. The company is also gaining from its store expansions, renovations and conversions of Extra Hipe outlets. Also, constant investments in profitable areas keeps management confident of achieving further market share gains.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD ) remained flat at $$21.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 290,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5,854.16, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.84. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1,184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 8,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva.

