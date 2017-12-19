Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post sales of $497.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.02 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $564.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $497.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $486.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE VAC) traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. 237,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,233. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3,486.69, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $1,215,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $374,389.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,247.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,312 shares of company stock worth $1,925,645. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

