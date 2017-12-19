Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. Emerge Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerge Energy Services.

EMES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Emerge Energy Services ( EMES ) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. 916,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Emerge Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 68,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $596,241.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,840 shares in the company, valued at $570,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMES. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

