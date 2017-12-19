Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Sunday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Stoneridge news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 49,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,070,746.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,138.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.7% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,246,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 758,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,193. Stoneridge has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.50, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

