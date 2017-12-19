Yelp (YELP) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lifted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an underweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Yelp (YELP) opened at $43.81 on Monday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,516.98, a P/E ratio of 192.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The local business review company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $27,776.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,102,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,956 shares of company stock worth $14,949,358. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,753 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yelp by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 136,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,818,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

