Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.13

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 5,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,526. Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $31.50.
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.