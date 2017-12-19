Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,140 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Wynn Resorts worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 710 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited ( WYNN ) opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $17,064.98, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The casino operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 132.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, President Matt Maddox sold 59,260 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $9,192,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin V. Shoemaker sold 15,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.74, for a total transaction of $2,276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $14,629,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

