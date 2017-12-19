WPX Energy (WPX) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.66.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE WPX) opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,553,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,132,000 after buying an additional 412,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,391,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 188,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,691,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,390,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,508 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 177,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WPX Energy (WPX) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/wpx-energy-wpx-upgraded-at-seaport-global-securities.html.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.