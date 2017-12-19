Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Altria Group by 164.9% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,121 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,763,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen upgraded Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Altria Group Inc ( NYSE MO ) opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136,759.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/winslow-evans-crocker-inc-sells-5060-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.