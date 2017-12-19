Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been focusing to increase its production of Class A gas and Class C motorhomes by building new facilities, which will lead to a rise in product demand, in future. The company is well positioned with its industry-leading products and solid balance sheet. Also, its shares repurchase programs and frequent dividend payments will boost its shareholders’ value. Moreover, divesting its non-core operations will help Winnebago to focus on its core operation i.e. recreational vehicles. In the last three months, its shares have outperformed in the industry it belongs to.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO ) traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 624,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,509. The company has a market cap of $1,782.78, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.06. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.50 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 19th that allows the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

