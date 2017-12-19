Williams Companies (WMB) vs. Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Critical Contrast

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) and Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Tallgrass Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Williams Companies and Tallgrass Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 2 10 1 2.92 Tallgrass Energy Partners 0 4 5 0 2.56

Williams Companies currently has a consensus price target of $33.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Tallgrass Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tallgrass Energy Partners is more favorable than Williams Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Companies and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 5.90% 3.23% 1.02% Tallgrass Energy Partners 64.13% 27.58% 11.52%

Risk & Volatility

Williams Companies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy Partners has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams Companies and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $7.50 billion 3.32 -$424.00 million $0.57 52.88 Tallgrass Energy Partners $605.12 million 5.53 $263.52 million $3.74 12.22

Tallgrass Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Williams Companies. Tallgrass Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Williams Companies pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ). The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services and Other. The Williams Partners segment includes its consolidated master limited partnership, WPZ. The gas pipeline business includes interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments. The midstream business provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services. The Williams NGL & Petchem Services segment includes its Texas Belle pipeline and certain other domestic olefins pipeline assets. Other segment includes its corporate operations and Canadian construction services company.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities. The Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of FERC regulated interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities. The Processing & Logistics segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of natural gas processing, treating and fractionation facilities; the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and the transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

