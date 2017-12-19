Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE WPM ) traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,095. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $9,533.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

