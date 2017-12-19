WGL (WGL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about WGL (NYSE:WGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WGL earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1523909901117 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGL. Zacks Investment Research cut WGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Hilliard Lyons raised WGL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of WGL (WGL) traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. WGL has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,410.00, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

