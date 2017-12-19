Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,766,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Corporation ( NYSE CVX ) opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227,412.05, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $122.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

