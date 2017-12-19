W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Position Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.61% of W.W. Grainger worth $62,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( NYSE GWW ) opened at $229.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13,104.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $262.71.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 34.25%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 21,000 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $39,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $4,741,329. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

