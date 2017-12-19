VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,339 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VMware by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,123 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,962 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 118,092 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in VMware by 423.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,449 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in VMware by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of VMware by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 344,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,145,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW) opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49,908.48, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Egon Durban sold 435,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $47,624,399.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 23,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $2,815,072.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,574 shares of company stock valued at $51,918,711. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

