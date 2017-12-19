Virgin America (VA) versus Copa (CPA) Head to Head Review

Virgin America (NASDAQ: VA) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Virgin America alerts:

Copa pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Virgin America does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin America and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin America 0 0 0 0 N/A Copa 0 5 3 0 2.38

Copa has a consensus price target of $132.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Copa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than Virgin America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Virgin America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Virgin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin America and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin America 11.64% 22.78% 10.96% Copa 14.88% 16.81% 8.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin America and Copa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin America N/A N/A N/A $6.68 8.53 Copa $2.22 billion 2.77 $334.54 million $8.61 15.96

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin America. Virgin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copa beats Virgin America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin America

Virgin America Inc. is an airline that provides scheduled air travel in the United States and Mexico. The Company operates in air transportation service segment. The Company operates from Los Angeles and San Francisco with a presence at Dallas Love Field (DAL) to other destinations in North America. The Company provides service to over 20 airports in the United States and Mexico with a fleet of over 60 narrow-body aircraft. It offers three levels of service: First Class, Main Cabin Select and Main Cabin. The Company’s First Class level of service includes eight-seat cabin with an inflight teammate to provide service. Its Main Cabin Select includes approximately 40 inches of pitch for leg room. The Company’s Main Cabin includes approximately 30 inches of pitch and individual Red inflight entertainment system at every seatback. The Company maintains a guest loyalty program called the Elevate frequent flyer program.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A. is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama. Copa Airlines provides international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama. Copa Colombia provides service within Colombia and international flights from various cities in Colombia to Panama, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala and Costa Rica. Copa Colombia provides domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network. Its subsidiary, Oval Financial Leasing, Ltd., controls the special purpose entities that have a beneficial interest in the majority of its fleet.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.