Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.83, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.34. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Super Market stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Village Super Market worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

