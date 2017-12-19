Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 12.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, VP Charles L. Rescorla sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $6,106,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,802 shares in the company, valued at $14,136,643.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Stolyarov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 708,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,399. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc. ( NYSE GGG ) opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $136.49. The firm has a market cap of $7,570.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Shares of Graco are set to split on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, December 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 27th.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $140.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

