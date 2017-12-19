Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $408,000 in Realty Income Corp (O)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. UBS upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co set a $56.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $306,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel Tomlinson sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $98,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (O) opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16,174.48, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.73 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 17 dividend of $0.21. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $408,000 in Realty Income Corp (O)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/vident-investment-advisory-llc-invests-408000-in-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.