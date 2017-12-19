Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 252,214 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 252,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Nike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Nike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Nike by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,124,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Inc ( NYSE NKE ) opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105,689.83, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.95 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.27.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

