Viacom (VIAB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viacom earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9772949077064 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Viacom (VIAB) traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. 3,208,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12,164.25, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. Viacom has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Viacom will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

