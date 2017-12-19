VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of VF worth $63,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,403.04, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. VF had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VF’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 39,694 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,838,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,443. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 65,604 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $4,629,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,660 shares of company stock worth $18,035,832. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About VF

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

