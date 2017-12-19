Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4744 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,739. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

