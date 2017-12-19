VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $1.47 (RSXJ)

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.465 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA RSXJ) traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 20,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,388. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

