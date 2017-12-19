VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChNext ETF (NYSEARCA CNXT) opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChNext ETF has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/vaneck-vectors-chinaamc-sme-chnext-etf-cnxt-announces-0-07-special-dividend.html.

