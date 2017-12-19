VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF) to Issue $1.06 Annual Dividend

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.063 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 26,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,660. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

