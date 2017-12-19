Validus (VR) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

News headlines about Validus (NYSE:VR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Validus earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.9561138821528 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Validus (VR) traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. 1,042,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Validus has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.04 million. Validus had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Validus will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Validus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS dropped their target price on shares of Validus from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Validus in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Validus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Lixin Zeng sold 26,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,361,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $317,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

