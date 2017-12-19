USD Partners (USDP) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USD Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0158746788146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USD Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of USD Partners ( USDP ) opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $276.76, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.95.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals.

