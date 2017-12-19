Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a report published on Monday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a $40.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,548.39, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $892.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

