Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,505,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,698,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,764,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,528,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,045,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,980 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $865,659,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,328,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $798,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Union Pacific Co. ( NYSE UNP ) opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $102,804.24, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

