Unilever (ULVR) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($59.22) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Whitman Howard reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($58.55) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,870 ($52.09) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays set a GBX 4,390 ($59.08) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 4,400 ($59.22) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,313 ($58.05).

Shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,201.50 ($56.55). 1,017,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,000. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,141.50 ($42.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,557.50 ($61.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a GBX 31.99 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $31.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

