Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $331.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 57 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

