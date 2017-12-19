TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of TriNet Group worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,661,000 after acquiring an additional 342,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 335,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,537,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $157,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,274,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,346 shares of company stock worth $6,581,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. ( NYSE TNET ) opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,015.66, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 156.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

