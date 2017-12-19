Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Transocean were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Transocean by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,052 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Transocean by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 14,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Transocean by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 106,955 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3,696.97, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 84.09%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/transocean-ltd-rig-shares-sold-by-kbc-group-nv.html.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.