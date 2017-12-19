Transenterix’s (TRXC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Transenterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $5.00 target price on Transenterix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Transenterix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transenterix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.61.

Transenterix (TRXC) traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,052. Transenterix has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $975,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Pope sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $2,208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,462,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,595.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transenterix stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transenterix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Transenterix worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Transenterix

TransEnterix, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera.

