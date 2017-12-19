TransCanada (TRP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TransCanada earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.6592602228806 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of TransCanada (NYSE TRP) traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,916. The company has a market cap of $42,008.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TransCanada has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransCanada in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities upgraded TransCanada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered TransCanada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on TransCanada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

