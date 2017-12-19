Traders Sell Delphi Automotive (APTV) on Strength (APTV)

Investors sold shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:APTV) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $34.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.96 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Delphi Automotive had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Delphi Automotive traded up $1.38 for the day and closed at $85.62

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS began coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delphi Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

Get Delphi Automotive alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22,760.00 and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Delphi Automotive (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. Delphi Automotive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Delphi Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Delphi Automotive PLC will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Delphi Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, Director Bernd Wiedemann sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,726,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at $809,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $836,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $3,437,370 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Delphi Automotive (APTV) on Strength (APTV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/traders-sell-delphi-automotive-aptv-on-strength-aptv.html.

Delphi Automotive Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.