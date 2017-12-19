Traders Buy Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $133.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded down ($0.84) for the day and closed at $189.25

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

